Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $948,000 Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $722,000. CX Institutional grew its position in DTE Energy by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $52,388.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,753. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 1,939 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $251,061.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,992 shares of company stock worth $647,696 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.53.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $118.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.20.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.