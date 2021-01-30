Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 275 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KFY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 175.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Korn Ferry news, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $557,466.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.51. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $49.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.89 and a beta of 1.61.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $435.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.91 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

