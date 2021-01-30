MTM Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 926,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,735,000 after acquiring an additional 53,607 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,132,000 after acquiring an additional 28,741 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,527,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 210,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after buying an additional 27,295 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,335,000 after buying an additional 64,653 shares during the period.

Shares of SKYY opened at $98.81 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.044 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

