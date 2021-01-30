Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Alphabet by 653.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,718,812,000 after acquiring an additional 195,592 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,694,000 after acquiring an additional 125,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 310,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $455,482,000 after acquiring an additional 121,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,060.00 target price (up from $1,970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,864.62.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,827.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,932.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,772.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1,637.46.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

