2,200 Shares in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 25,919 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $865,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLUG shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.42.

In other Plug Power news, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 216,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $7,611,511.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,410.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Keith Schmid sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $1,903,325.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 439,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,038,933.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,063,892 shares of company stock worth $100,900,293. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $63.17 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.42 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

