International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $77,000 in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,914 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 51,575.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,000,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 5,988,389 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 457.0% in the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,147,420 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,865,000 after buying an additional 1,761,920 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,465,903 shares of the airline’s stock worth $42,596,000 after buying an additional 1,064,077 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 386.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 914,646 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,241,000 after buying an additional 726,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

AAL opened at $17.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $30.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.76.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.