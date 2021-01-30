The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at BMO Capital Markets

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.19.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $67.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937,002 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3,305.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384,618 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,789,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,568,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,871,000 after acquiring an additional 601,169 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,528.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 628,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,818,000 after acquiring an additional 590,085 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

