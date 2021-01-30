Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at about $1,804,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,383,000 after buying an additional 11,002 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $150.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.30. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 4,042.79% and a negative return on equity of 55.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ASND shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

