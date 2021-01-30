Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 277 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3,462.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $141.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.40. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $160.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.46.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

