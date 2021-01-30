Fund I. Lp Cavalry Sells 50,000 Shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Stock

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) major shareholder Fund I. Lp Cavalry sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,187,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,513.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSEAMERICAN:BDR opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.20.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 180.97% and a negative net margin of 52.07%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,897 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.55% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders and transcoders; satellite quadrature phase shift key and eight phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; EdgeQAM devices; and NeXgen Gateway, a digital video signal processing platform to system operators for the acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos.

