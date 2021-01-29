Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (RHT.V) (CVE:RHT) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (RHT.V) (CVE:RHT)’s share price dropped 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 677,504 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 639,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The firm has a market cap of C$67.64 million and a PE ratio of -5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.29.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (RHT.V) (CVE:RHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reliq Health Technologies Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, engages in the development of mobile software solutions for community care market. It offers iUGO Health technology platform, a hardware and software solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

