iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Shares Down 3.5%

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI)’s stock price were down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $79.46 and last traded at $79.50. Approximately 131,832 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 56,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.38.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.14.

Get iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the third quarter valued at $326,000.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.