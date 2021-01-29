Mind Gym plc (MIND.L) (LON:MIND) Trading Down 3.7%

Mind Gym plc (MIND.L) (LON:MIND)’s share price dropped 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.70). Approximately 18,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 54,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135 ($1.76).

The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.17. The firm has a market cap of £132.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 141.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 111.44.

In other Mind Gym plc (MIND.L) news, insider Ruby M. Smith bought 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £44,800 ($58,531.49).

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioral science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company offers various solutions for performance management, management development, respect, diversity and inclusion, change, ethics, reorganization, personal effectiveness, onboarding, employee engagement, and customer service.

