TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $702.71 Million

Equities analysts expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to announce $702.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $687.90 million and the highest is $711.60 million. TopBuild reported sales of $662.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.39 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLD. Benchmark lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.92.

TopBuild stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.95. 375,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.63. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $222.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $210,250.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,477,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

