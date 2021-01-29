$20.08 Million in Sales Expected for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) will announce sales of $20.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.18 million and the lowest is $19.16 million. Community Healthcare Trust reported sales of $16.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year sales of $75.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.72 million to $76.74 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $87.52 million, with estimates ranging from $77.70 million to $100.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $44.72. The company had a trading volume of 118,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,755. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average of $46.86. Community Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $52.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

