Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.44 Million

Analysts expect that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will report sales of $106.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Natera’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $109.35 million and the lowest is $105.31 million. Natera posted sales of $83.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full year sales of $385.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $383.94 million to $387.98 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $469.32 million, with estimates ranging from $451.11 million to $491.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The firm had revenue of $98.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.64. The stock had a trading volume of 742,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,380. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -44.81 and a beta of 1.66. Natera has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $127.19.

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $96,118.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,069,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $937,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 472,025 shares of company stock worth $41,055,454 over the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 51.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Natera by 5.2% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 602.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

