Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Buys 838 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 15.1% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $373.66. 95,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,899,609. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $387.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $375.48 and its 200-day moving average is $350.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

