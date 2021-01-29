Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Stock Price Down 16.3%

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) shares traded down 16.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.49. 20,445,998 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 22,490,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Celsion alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82. The stock has a market cap of $51.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.42.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). Celsion had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 4,315.00%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that Celsion Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsion by 23.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

About Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.