Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Trading Down 5.2%

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) shares traded down 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $141.58 and last traded at $141.74. 2,107,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 1,344,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.44.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.46.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after buying an additional 17,973 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $6,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.