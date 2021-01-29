Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) Short Interest Up 500.0% in January

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MMND stock remained flat at $$0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Mastermind has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.43.

Mastermind Company Profile

Mastermind, Inc, an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns for corporate clients with category-leading brands. Its programs could take in various forms, including creating and managing digital content, designing campaign Websites/landing pages, social media and viral campaigns, mobile marketing initiatives, and brand communications.

