First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Director Sells $70,000.00 in Stock

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.06. 180,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,514. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $975.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.98. First Bancorp has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $37.60.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.23%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 350,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,851,000 after buying an additional 93,720 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in First Bancorp by 473.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 37,259 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 655.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 87,221 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 26,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

FBNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. G.Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

