1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Issues Earnings Results

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $877.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.52 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.

NASDAQ FLWS traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,343,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,769. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.11. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $406,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 946,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,572,926.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 35,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $751,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,197 shares in the company, valued at $22,432,784.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,343 in the last quarter. Insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

FLWS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

