Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.66

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.66 and last traded at $37.66, with a volume of 67 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomura Research Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 0.46.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. engages in consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform service businesses primarily in Japan. The Consulting segment offers management consulting, operational consulting, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies.

