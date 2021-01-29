Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.50

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OXINF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Oxford Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $20.98.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.