United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) Shares Down 0.6%

United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) traded down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €36.15 ($42.53) and last traded at €36.18 ($42.56). 231,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 315,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.40 ($42.82).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Internet AG (UTDI.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €38.19 ($44.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €35.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €35.86.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

