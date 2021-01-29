Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IOTC) Short Interest Up 525.0% in January

Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IOTC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 525.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS IOTC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. 29,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,572. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20. Iota Communications has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.43.
Iota Communications Company Profile
Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?
Receive News & Ratings for Iota Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iota Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.