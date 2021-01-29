Spectrum Group International (OTCMKTS:SPGZ) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Spectrum Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGZ) rose 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $650.00 and last traded at $650.00. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $626.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $629.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $609.15.

About Spectrum Group International (OTCMKTS:SPGZ)

Spectrum Group International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a trading and collectibles network in the United States and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Collectibles. The Trading segment is engaged in the trade of metals, including gold, silver, platinum, and palladium for storage and delivery in the form of coins, bars, wafers, and grain; and providing financing, consignment, hedging, and various customized financial programs.

