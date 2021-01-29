Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) rose 10.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 463,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 233% from the average daily volume of 139,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21. The company has a market cap of $24.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.10.

About Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO)

Q BioMed Inc, a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of bone cancer pain therapies; and Metastron, a radiopharmaceutical drug for metastatic cancer bone pain therapy.

