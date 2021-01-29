Sincerity Applied Materials (OTCMKTS:SINC) Trading Up 15.5%

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:SINC) was up 15.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 51 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12.

About Sincerity Applied Materials (OTCMKTS:SINC)

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. provides packing materials for the automotive, packaging, building and construction, and engineering industries in Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company primarily offers breathable plastic films and modified atmosphere packaging products for the packaging of perishable foods, as well as extruded plastic pallets for aluminum cans to end users and distributors.

