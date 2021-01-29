Harte Gold Corp. (HRT.TO) (TSE:HRT) Trading Down 9.4%

Shares of Harte Gold Corp. (HRT.TO) (TSE:HRT) dropped 9.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 834,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 950,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 875.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$119.44 million and a P/E ratio of -2.09.

Harte Gold Corp. (HRT.TO) (TSE:HRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.22 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Harte Gold Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harte Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, development and mining of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Sugar Zone property, which consists of 69 boundary cell claims, 43 single cell claims, 197 multi-cell claims, and four mining leases covering an area of approximately 1,467.26 hectares located in the Sault Ste.

