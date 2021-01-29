Power Ledger Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last week, Power Ledger has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $46.44 million and $4.83 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Ledger token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00065367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $289.87 or 0.00840509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005867 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00048945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,402.70 or 0.04067249 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00014530 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017467 BTC.

About Power Ledger

Power Ledger (CRYPTO:POWR) is a token. It launched on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 423,992,467 tokens. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger

Power Ledger Token Trading

Power Ledger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

