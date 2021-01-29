Insider Selling: Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Sells 57,198 Shares of Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $18,168,372.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,535,541,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 27th, Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total value of $18,115,750.56.

On Monday, January 25th, Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total value of $18,474,382.02.

On Thursday, January 21st, Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total value of $19,113,855.66.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total value of $18,711,753.72.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $20,296,188.90.

On Friday, November 6th, Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.79, for a total value of $9,445,079.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.65, for a total value of $29,406,195.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.30, for a total value of $8,798,230.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.09, for a total value of $27,007,827.00.

MA stock traded down $7.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $316.29. 7,622,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,992,514. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $338.02 and a 200-day moving average of $331.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Mastercard by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Mastercard by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 74,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in Mastercard by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

