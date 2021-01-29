$3.92 Billion in Sales Expected for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will announce sales of $3.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $4.12 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted sales of $3.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year sales of $15.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.25 billion to $15.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $15.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.89 billion to $15.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion.

BJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.23.

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,887,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $50.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.68.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $3,086,020.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,262,943.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $325,001.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,018 shares in the company, valued at $908,682.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,921 shares of company stock worth $4,792,270 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,182,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,018,000 after buying an additional 1,203,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,253,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,727,000 after buying an additional 23,466 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,351,000 after buying an additional 264,594 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,312,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,548,000 after buying an additional 310,868 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,235,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,331,000 after buying an additional 204,283 shares during the period.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

