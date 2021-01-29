Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $187.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to announce sales of $187.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $194.90 million and the lowest is $180.70 million. Hudson Pacific Properties reported sales of $216.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year sales of $771.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $732.10 million to $796.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $773.80 million, with estimates ranging from $724.20 million to $799.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.48). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HPP shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.35.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $180,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,933.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $137,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 173.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,887,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,621,000 after buying an additional 1,197,856 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 534.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,073,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 904,078 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.7% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,563,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,584,000 after buying an additional 726,000 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 32.1% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,945,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,602,000 after buying an additional 715,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 896.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,934,000 after buying an additional 462,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPP traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.44. The stock had a trading volume of 959,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,695. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $38.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

