Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 534.6% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

HENKY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of HENKY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.53. The stock had a trading volume of 16,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,501. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.26. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

