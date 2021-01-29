Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Trading Down 12.2%

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) dropped 12.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 1,235,728 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,086,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.00.

About Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI)

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

