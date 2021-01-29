21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Price Down 12.4%

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) traded down 12.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.63 and last traded at $34.94. 4,254,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 2,806,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.89.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. 21Vianet Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.06 and its 200-day moving average is $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.44.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $183.49 million during the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 47.40% and a negative return on equity of 41.77%. Analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNET. Bloom Tree Partners LLC grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 284.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 3,242,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,201 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,455,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,182,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 8,654.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,240,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,094,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

