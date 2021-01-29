China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Trading Down 12.3%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC)’s share price was down 12.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 5,423,087 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 14,005,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC)

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. It offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

