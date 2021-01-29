Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Down 14%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT)’s stock price traded down 14% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.43 and last traded at $7.54. 5,815,627 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 4,403,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.77 and a beta of 1.76.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

