Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Shares Down 14.9%

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s stock price dropped 14.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 7,443,964 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 5,767,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44.

Get Top Ships alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Top Ships during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Top Ships during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Top Ships during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 0.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2019, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 714,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of eight 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, such as the M/T Stenaweco Energy, M/T Stenaweco Evolution, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Excellence, the M/T Eco California, the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray, The M/T Eco Los Angeles, and the M/T Eco City of Angels; and two 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, including the M/T Eco Bel Air and M/T Eco Beverly Hills.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.