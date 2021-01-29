Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Shares Down 17.8%

Shares of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) were down 17.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 16,035,464 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 12,994,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

The company has a market capitalization of $163.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other news, Director Greg Mccabe purchased 1,630,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $749,999.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,894,769 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,593.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Torchlight Energy Resources stock. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,399,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 1.41% of Torchlight Energy Resources worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

About Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH)

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

