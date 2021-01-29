Origin Sport (ORS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $719,616.00

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Origin Sport token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $658,502.57 and approximately $719,616.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00063736 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport Token Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ORSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.