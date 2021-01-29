NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NPSKY traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.26. 372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -76.06 and a beta of 1.15. NSK has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $18.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average is $16.23.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. NSK had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%.

NSK Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

