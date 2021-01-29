Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Short Interest Down 81.0% in January

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MACE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,699. Mace Security International has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.42.

Mace Security International Company Profile

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells personal defense and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace, Tornado, and Vigilant brands.

