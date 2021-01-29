Prosper Achieves Market Cap of $6.17 Million (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Prosper token can now be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00004552 BTC on popular exchanges. Prosper has a total market capitalization of $6.17 million and $2.01 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Prosper has traded up 72.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00048291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00123800 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00258240 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00064877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00063891 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.64 or 0.00306144 BTC.

Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,891,300 tokens.

