Gas (GAS) Price Hits $1.86

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Gas has a market cap of $18.83 million and approximately $7.45 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can currently be bought for approximately $1.86 or 0.00005338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gas has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00048291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00123800 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00258240 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00064877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00063891 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.64 or 0.00306144 BTC.

Gas Token Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

