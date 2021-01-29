Zacks: Analysts Expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $741.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will announce $741.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $751.52 million and the lowest is $729.00 million. Zillow Group posted sales of $943.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year sales of $3.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.44. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZG. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,339,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 13,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZG traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.72. 466,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,072. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $159.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

