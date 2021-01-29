Zacks: Analysts Expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $741.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will announce $741.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $751.52 million and the lowest is $729.00 million. Zillow Group posted sales of $943.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year sales of $3.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zillow Group.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.44. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,339,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 13,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ZG traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.72. 466,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,072. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $159.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.31 and a beta of 1.31.
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.
