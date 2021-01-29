Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) will announce sales of $24.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.60 million and the lowest is $23.79 million. Conifer reported sales of $25.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year sales of $96.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.20 million to $97.91 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $100.96 million, with estimates ranging from $98.92 million to $102.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $26.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.74 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 5.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNFR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.12. 15,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,596. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.21. Conifer has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

