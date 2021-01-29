Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

TEAM stock traded up $4.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.13. 2,965,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,424. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $110.01 and a 1-year high of $250.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.23. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of -127.70, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

TEAM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.76.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

