First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

FFBC stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.32. The company had a trading volume of 458,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average of $15.43. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $86,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

